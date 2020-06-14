Juneyao Airlines will have a 15 per cent stake in the new carrier, which will be majority-owned by China Eastern. Photo: AFP
China Eastern to launch new airline in Hainan with partners including Trip.com unit, as plans to make the island a free trade hub promise greater air traffic
- The Shanghai-based airline will establish Sanya International Airlines with shareholder Juneyao Airlines, a unit of Trip.com, and two other state entities
- The new airline will serve the popular holiday island of Hainan, which is destined to become a major trade hub under plans personally crafted by President Xi
