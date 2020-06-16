Pedestrians walk past the "@Convoy” sign outside the headquarters of Convoy Global Holdings in Hong Kong in December 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Convoy scandal takes a new twist as ‘suffering minority group’ threatens legal action to recover losses

  • A group of ‘suffering minority shareholders’ is seeking to garner support for legal action against company, directors, owners
  • Roy Cho Kwai-chee, the alleged mastermind in the scandal, faces trial with two others on conspiracy to defraud group
Topic |   ICAC
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:04am, 16 Jun, 2020

