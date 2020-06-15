Swire group’s logo is seen on one of its major properties in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
Swire Pacific issues another profit warning as property, airline, marine units suffer from coronavirus impact
- Property, airline and marine services units are expected to incur substantial losses in the first half, group warns
- Its 45 per cent-owned Cathay Pacific is seeking HK$39 billion from shareholders and the Hong Kong government to survive the aviation industry slump
Swire group’s logo is seen on one of its major properties in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang