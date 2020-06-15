Swire group’s logo is seen on one of its major properties in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
Swire Pacific issues another profit warning as property, airline, marine units suffer from coronavirus impact

  • Property, airline and marine services units are expected to incur substantial losses in the first half, group warns
  • Its 45 per cent-owned Cathay Pacific is seeking HK$39 billion from shareholders and the Hong Kong government to survive the aviation industry slump
Eric Ng
Updated: 11:55pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Swire group’s logo is seen on one of its major properties in Admiralty, Hong Kong. Photo: Fung Chang
