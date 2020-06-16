An Air China aeroplane on the runway at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on 23 March 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
US and China regulators reopen some air routes, letting some carriers to fly again as they back off from aviation standoff
- Delta Air Lines and United Airlines Holdings were each allowed to mount two weekly services to China, as the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) yielded to US lobbying
- The US Department of Transportation responded overnight by doubling the number of Chinese flights to the US to four a week
