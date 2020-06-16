Xiang Junbo, the former chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China during a press conference on Monday August 30, 2010, at the Island Shangri-La Hotel in Admiralty. Photo: SCMP
China sends former insurance regulator Xiang Junbo to 11 years in prison for accepting 18 million yuan in bribes
- Xiang Junbo was sentenced to 11 years in prison, fined 1.5 million yuan, and had his assets confiscated by the Changzhou intermediate court in Jiangsu province,
- Xiang was found guilty of accepting as much as 18 million yuan in bribes between 2005 and 2017
Topic | Insurance
