Wheelock’s Peter Woo Kwong-ching attends the 2017 unveiling ceremony of The Murray hotel, one of the group’s major properties in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Wheelock ends 57-year history as public company as shareholders approve HK$126 billion privatisation plan
- Billionaire Peter Woo’s privatisation plan is approved by 99.87 per cent of shareholders at a vote on Tuesday
- The stock’s last day of trading on the Hong Kong exchange is on June 18, company says
