Chin’s biggest online classified firm 58.com on Monday agreed to a buyout deal led by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Chinese firms abandon US market at fastest pace since 2015 amid rising tension, tighter listing scrutiny

  • China’s biggest online classified firm 58.com latest to agree to a buyout deal
  • Four US-listed Chinese companies have announced go-private deals totalling US$8.1 billion this year, the highest since 2015’s US$29.8 billion
Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:45am, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chin’s biggest online classified firm 58.com on Monday agreed to a buyout deal led by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE