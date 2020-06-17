Chin’s biggest online classified firm 58.com on Monday agreed to a buyout deal led by private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic. Photo: Handout
Chinese firms abandon US market at fastest pace since 2015 amid rising tension, tighter listing scrutiny
- China’s biggest online classified firm 58.com latest to agree to a buyout deal
- Four US-listed Chinese companies have announced go-private deals totalling US$8.1 billion this year, the highest since 2015’s US$29.8 billion
Topic | IPO
