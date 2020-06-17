Air China planes parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March. Photo: AFP
Return of coronavirus in Beijing threatens to derail Chinese airlines’ recovery as 1,255 flights cancelled amid tighter travel restrictions

  • About two thirds of flights in and out of the capital were cancelled on Wednesday as authorities raced to contain a potential second wave
  • The flare-up of the pandemic at a food market could affect Air China, China Southern, China Eastern and Hainan Airlines the most, say experts
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 2:44pm, 17 Jun, 2020

