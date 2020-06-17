Wang Zhenhua, former chairman Future Land Development, seen here at the company’s annual results briefing in 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese billionaire developer, who took children as his playthings, gets maximum five-year jail term for sexual abuse

  • A 49-year woman, who brought two girls to convicted paedophile Wang Zhenhua, was given a four-year jail sentence
  • News comes within 24 hours of the conviction of former top insurance regulator for corruption
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:49pm, 17 Jun, 2020

