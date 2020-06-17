Wang Zhenhua, former chairman Future Land Development, seen here at the company’s annual results briefing in 2017. Photo: Edward Wong
Chinese billionaire developer, who took children as his playthings, gets maximum five-year jail term for sexual abuse
- A 49-year woman, who brought two girls to convicted paedophile Wang Zhenhua, was given a four-year jail sentence
- News comes within 24 hours of the conviction of former top insurance regulator for corruption
Topic | China Society
Wang Zhenhua, former chairman Future Land Development, seen here at the company’s annual results briefing in 2017. Photo: Edward Wong