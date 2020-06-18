Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party during their meeting in Beijing in October 2018. Photo: AP
Explainer |
What are some of the latest concessions in US-China relations ahead of Hawaii talks?
- China continues to invite US companies like AmEx to access its burgeoning domestic financial market
- Nasdaq remains open to Chinese companies as Dada, Genetron raise fresh capital this month
Topic | US-China relations
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party during their meeting in Beijing in October 2018. Photo: AP