Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party during their meeting in Beijing in October 2018. Photo: AP
What are some of the latest concessions in US-China relations ahead of Hawaii talks?

  • China continues to invite US companies like AmEx to access its burgeoning domestic financial market
  • Nasdaq remains open to Chinese companies as Dada, Genetron raise fresh capital this month
Snow Xia
Updated: 9:14am, 18 Jun, 2020

