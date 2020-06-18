Pedestrians wearing protective masks stand in front of KFC restaurant on Nanjing Road in Shanghai, China, on February 5. Photo: Bloomberg
Yum China pushes ahead with Hong Kong secondary listing, sources say
- Yum China is filling out the ranks of its advisers on a Hong Kong secondary listing
- Growth and innovation in the fast-food operator's digital offering is key to attracting new investors
Topic | IPO
Pedestrians wearing protective masks stand in front of KFC restaurant on Nanjing Road in Shanghai, China, on February 5. Photo: Bloomberg