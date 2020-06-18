View of a Sasa shop in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, which was closed in February because of the coronavirus outbreak. The city’s biggest cosmetics retailer has terminated 51 stores since March 2018 amid falling sales. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s biggest cosmetics retailer Sa Sa says business still losing money after coronavirus, protests spark record slump
- Sa Sa International reported a record loss of HK$515.9 million for the year ending March 31
- Retail sales in Hong Kong and Macau continue to slide through this month, company says in post-results update
Topic | Hong Kong economy
