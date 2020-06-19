China’s Shandong Ruyi made US$4 billion worth of overseas acquisitions in three years starting from 2015, including French fashion label Sandro. Photo: AFP
Shandong Ruyi, ‘China’s LVMH’, finds itself in a precarious situation as coronavirus aggravates debt woes
- The private luxury clothing giant last week secured bondholders’ support to extend interest payment on a 1 billion yuan note again by another six months
- Shandong Ruyi has to look for fresh sources of funding after losing its state-backed saviour
Topic | China economy
China’s Shandong Ruyi made US$4 billion worth of overseas acquisitions in three years starting from 2015, including French fashion label Sandro. Photo: AFP