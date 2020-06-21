He Xiangjian, the reclusive founder of world’s biggest home appliances maker Midea group. China’s sixth richest man was rescued at home in June 2020 from five kidnappers carrying explosives. Photo: Weibo
Midea’s billionaire founder He Xiangjian, kidnap victim and ‘model reformer’, builds a Fortune 500 company under veil of privacy
- He Xiangjian founded Midea with 5,000 yuan from a bottle-cap workshop in Foshan in 1968, the year Boeing introduced the 747 jumbo jet
- The reclusive tycoon, China’s sixth richest man with US$25 billion fortune, was rescued a day after a kidnap attempt
Topic | Luxury CEOs
He Xiangjian, the reclusive founder of world’s biggest home appliances maker Midea group. China’s sixth richest man was rescued at home in June 2020 from five kidnappers carrying explosives. Photo: Weibo