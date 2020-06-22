A Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China in February 2019. An accounting scandal has led to a financial fallout for its key executives. Photo: Reuters
Luckin Coffee’s lenders win court order to wind down chairman’s offshore assets

  • A Cayman Islands court issues order to wind down Primus Investments Fund and Mayer Investments Fund, which hold shares in Luckin Coffee
  • Lenders led by Credit Suisse has raised US$210 million from collateral, still short of US$300 million to recoup loan
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:32am, 22 Jun, 2020

