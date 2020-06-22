A man wearing a protective mask walks past an electronic stock board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in Shanghai on March 2, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks retreat as China speeds up security law, eyes on second wave of coronavirus pandemic

  • National security law for Hong Kong could be passed as early as June 30 on the eve of handover anniversary
  • Beijing doubles Covid-19 testing capability to 1 million a day as infections increase
Martin Choi
Updated: 2:53pm, 22 Jun, 2020

