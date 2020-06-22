AIA has offices in a number of mainland Chinese cities, but before its incorporation, it could not expand beyond these locations without securing approvals first. Photo: AFP
Insurer AIA gets keys to Middle Kingdom, given go-ahead to convert Shanghai branch into local subsidiary

  • Approval to convert Shanghai branch into a wholly-owned subsidiary is credit positive for AIA, Moody’s says
  • China was AIA’s fastest growing market in 2019, with new business growing 27 per cent year on year
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:23pm, 22 Jun, 2020

