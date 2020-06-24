Annual rent on Russell Street dropped to US$2,000 per square foot in the first quarter of this year, a third lower than its highest level recorded in 2013. Photo: Dickson Lee
Emperor, biggest landlord on Hong Kong’s Russell Street, world’s most expensive shopping avenue, reports US$464.5 million loss
- The loss, Emperor’s first since 2016, can be attributed mainly to a revaluation loss of HK$1.4 billion on investment properties, it says
- Company plans to issue a final dividend of HK$0.035 per share, bringing the total to HK$0.07 for the year, down from HK$0.11 last year
Topic | Hong Kong property
