Workers making down jackets at a Bosideng factory in Changshu city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s biggest down jacket maker evades pandemic blues with record sales by riding consumption upgrade trend
- Company records a 22.6 per cent increase in earnings to highest level since 2012 by selling more higher-priced products
- Bosideng wants to keep shifting into the mid-to-high-end market and follow the consumption upgrading trend, CFO says
Topic | Stocks
Workers making down jackets at a Bosideng factory in Changshu city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Imaginechina
Corrected [7:02pm, 24 Jun, 2020]
- [7:02pm, 24 Jun, 2020]
(Corrects year of stock listing in the first paragraph to 2007 and earnings record at 8-year high in the second.)
We are part of the Trust Project What is it?