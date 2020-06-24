Workers making down jackets at a Bosideng factory in Changshu city in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s biggest down jacket maker evades pandemic blues with record sales by riding consumption upgrade trend

  • Company records a 22.6 per cent increase in earnings to highest level since 2012 by selling more higher-priced products
  • Bosideng wants to keep shifting into the mid-to-high-end market and follow the consumption upgrading trend, CFO says
Snow Xia
Updated: 7:05pm, 24 Jun, 2020

