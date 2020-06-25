Joincare Pharmaceutical Group. Photo: Handout
China’s regulator gets tough on insider trading as it metes out record penalty on wrongdoers in the financial markets
- Shanghai entrepreneur and his daughter were slapped with a record fine and had their ill-gotten gains confiscated, in a penalty valued at 3.6 billion yuan
- The couple used their inside information to build a long position in Shanghai-listed Joincare Pharmaceutical Group ahead of the company’s disclosure of a stake sale to units controlled by two of China’s best known investors
Topic | A-shares
