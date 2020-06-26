An artist’s impression of One Financial Street, an office and retail development near the Shanghai railway station. Photo: Handout
‘We are walking towards a default’: Hong Kong real estate fund stumbles as coronavirus tips Shanghai commercial property into bear market
- Two of Phoenix Property’s funds have a November deadline to repay loans used to part finance Shanghai office tower deals
- ‘This is just a short-term crisis,’ co-founder Samuel Chu says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
An artist’s impression of One Financial Street, an office and retail development near the Shanghai railway station. Photo: Handout