‘We are walking towards a default’: Hong Kong real estate fund stumbles as coronavirus tips Shanghai commercial property into bear market

  • Two of Phoenix Property’s funds have a November deadline to repay loans used to part finance Shanghai office tower deals
  • ‘This is just a short-term crisis,’ co-founder Samuel Chu says
Peggy Sito
Updated: 10:23am, 26 Jun, 2020

