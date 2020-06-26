The logo of Ernst & Young at their headquarters in New York in this December 20, 2010 file photo. Photo: Reuters
Wirecard’s auditors EY say they were victims of an ‘elaborate’ fraud by their client that ended in US$2 billion of missing funds
- Ernst & Young, or EY, accused their client Wirecard of fraud that allowed more than US$2 billion to go missing
- Now that Wirecard has filed for court protection from creditors, the accountants who signed off on the fintech firm’s books for a decade are rejecting responsibility for their role in the debacle
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
