Hong Kong’s securities firms need to provide mobile trading and other online platforms, if they want to attract new clients, according to an analyst. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong brokerage Bright Smart bets on online trading apps, with eye on mainland Chinese clients
- Launch of new online trading applications has helped the company increase its total number of client accounts by about 20 per cent
- After two or three years, turnover from mainland China could overtake that from Hong Kong, chairman says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s securities firms need to provide mobile trading and other online platforms, if they want to attract new clients, according to an analyst. Photo: Warton Li