An electronic baord showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank branch in Central last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stocks slump as a resurgence in coronavirus cases shakes optimism for swift economic recovery

  • Hang Seng Index heads for a third day of decline as cases surpass 10 million globally since outbreak
  • China’s industrial profits rose last month for the first time since November, may support buying in mainland stocks
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 3:23pm, 29 Jun, 2020

