An electronic baord showing the Hang Seng Index outside a bank branch in Central last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stocks slump as a resurgence in coronavirus cases shakes optimism for swift economic recovery
- Hang Seng Index heads for a third day of decline as cases surpass 10 million globally since outbreak
- China’s industrial profits rose last month for the first time since November, may support buying in mainland stocks
