Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chinese brokerages hammered in Hong Kong on media report banks to get broker licences
- Citic Securities leads a sell-off in brokerage stocks after a Caixin report says banks to get new licences to raise competition
- CSRC, the market regulator, is coy on the report, saying there are multiple options to create large-sized investment banks
Topic | Stocks
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters