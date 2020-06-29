Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chinese brokerages hammered in Hong Kong on media report banks to get broker licences

  • Citic Securities leads a sell-off in brokerage stocks after a Caixin report says banks to get new licences to raise competition
  • CSRC, the market regulator, is coy on the report, saying there are multiple options to create large-sized investment banks
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:29pm, 29 Jun, 2020

