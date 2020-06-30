Mercedes-Benz announced the closure of its vast Mercedes Me concept store in Beijing. Photo: SCMP Handout
Mercedes-Benz shuts its concept store in Beijing as more luxury brands are expected to follow suit to limit losses from Covid-19 crisis
- The German luxury carmaker announced the closure of Mercedes Me Beijing, which boasted a vast dining space serving dishes including hotpot, four days after a new outbreak of the coronavirus in the city
- Analysts say more high-end retailers are likely to give up their themed cafes and concept boutiques after sales all but evaporated during the pandemic
