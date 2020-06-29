A general view of Shun Tak Centre in Sheung Wan, where New World Development disposed off some assets. Photo: Edmond So
New World Development speeds up sale of noncore assets as disposals top HK$10 billion in financial year
- Developer sells two noncore assets in Hong Kong for a combined value of HK$3.57 billion (US$460.6 million)
- New World says it is optimistic about Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area, which will continue to be a core focus of its business
Topic | Hong Kong property
A general view of Shun Tak Centre in Sheung Wan, where New World Development disposed off some assets. Photo: Edmond So