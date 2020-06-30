Sewing workers in a garment factory that exports to Europe, the United States and Japan, in Jiujiang city of Jiangxi province on February 29, 2020. Photo: Shutterstock
Goodbye seems to be the hardest word for Europe’s manufacturers when it comes to China’s low-cost labour force and supply chain
- Already buffeted by US-China trade tensions, the European Union has stepped efforts to produce closer to home in the wake of the global pandemic, which is causing the steepest recession in almost a century
- While drugs and medical gear have been an immediate priority, the initiative is wide-ranging
Topic | China manufacturing
Sewing workers in a garment factory that exports to Europe, the United States and Japan, in Jiujiang city of Jiangxi province on February 29, 2020. Photo: Shutterstock