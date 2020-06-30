The real thing? Kingold allegedly tried to palm off gilded copper bars as solid gold. Photo: Shutterstock
Kingold Jewelry secures US$US 2.8 billion in loans with gold-plated copper bars, in latest case of fraud to embarrass China, risk US wrath
- Nasdaq-listed Kingold, one of China’s largest jewellery makers, allegedly used 83 tonnes of gold bars as loan collateral, which later turned out to be gilded copper, according to a report by the Caixin news outlet
- It follows Luckin Coffee’s recent fraud case and is sure to fuel a recent drive by US politicians to expel Chinese companies from Wall Street
