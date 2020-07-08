People walking next to an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index level in Hong Kong last year. The Hang Seng Index powered into a bull market on July 6, 2020 from its March 23 low. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks mixed as market bulls weigh IPO outlook, fallout from new Covid-19 infections and security law
- Hong Kong may be battling a third wave of coronavirus infections as nine of 14 new cases on Tuesday were locally transmitted
- Trump advisers said to be mulling steps to weaken Hong Kong dollar peg, according to Bloomberg News
Topic | Stocks
People walking next to an electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index level in Hong Kong last year. The Hang Seng Index powered into a bull market on July 6, 2020 from its March 23 low. Photo: EPA-EFE