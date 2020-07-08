Crowds gather outside Topshop’s flagship store in Central, during its opening ceremony in Hong Kong on June 6, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Topshop to close last Hong Kong store, joining growing list of foreign retailers leaving city amid coronavirus sales slump
- Topshop will close its two-storey flagship store in Central when the lease runs out in October
- The closure comes even after the lease on Topshop’s store was reduced to HK$1.5 million a month in 2017 from HK$3.4 million earlier
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Crowds gather outside Topshop’s flagship store in Central, during its opening ceremony in Hong Kong on June 6, 2013. Photo: Reuters