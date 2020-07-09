A pedestrian walking past a China Mobile outlet in Shanghai. The telco outbids rivals with record price for an industrial site in Sha Tin amid strong demand for data centre facilities in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
China Mobile outbids Hong Kong tycoons, Singapore rival with record price for Sha Tin industrial land in sign of market revival

  • China Mobile offers HK$5.6 billion for a 50-year lease on Sha Tin site, topping bids from Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset, Mapletree and others
  • Deal may herald the return of powerful mainland buyers with national security law seen anchoring market stability
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

