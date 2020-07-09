Customers at a Paris Baguette bakery in Shanghai. Photo: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Business /  Companies

The Korean family behind the Paris Baguette chain loses billions taking their Asian flavoured buns and croissants to the world

  • The owners of SPC Group, the company behind the brand with 6,000 global locations, is based in South Korea
  • SPC Group’s chairman Hur Young-in and his family – worth about US$3.6 billion five years ago – are left with some US$770 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:59pm, 9 Jul, 2020

