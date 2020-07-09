The Hong Kong SAR and Chinese national flag flying against a backdrop of office buildings in the financial district of Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Exodus of US firms from Hong Kong to avoid sanctions imposed in wake of security law would hit office market already hurt by unrest, coronavirus
- The fallout could be as much as a 30 per cent cut in rents, given that American companies are now the single largest occupier of prime office space
- If the scenario plays out, it will further damage an office market that has been battered by a year of social unrest, and the coronavirus pandemic
