Biel provides optical components for smartphones, luxury watches and other gadgets as well. Its total output last year amounted to about 40 billion yuan (US$5.7 billion). Photo: AFP
Hong Kong glass firm Biel, supplier to Apple and Samsung, revives US$2.5 billion IPO plan, expects surge in demand for 5G devices
- Company put its IPO on hold in 2018 to avoid being hit by rising US interest rates, escalating US-China trade war
- Not in need of fresh capital, but listing status ‘will help our name and our business,’ founder Yeung says
