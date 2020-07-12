China’s liver cancer screening market could reach US$7.2 billion in 2023, according to Frost and Sullivan. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s high hepatitis prevalence could be a boon for genomic tests developers for early screening of liver cancer
- The country, a global hotspot for liver diseases, has emerged as an attractive target market for developers of genomic liver cancer screening tests
- China accounts for a quarter of the world’s chronic hepatitis B infections and half the liver cancer-related cases
