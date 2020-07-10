Artist’s impression of the proposed Convoys Wharf redevelopment beside the River Thames. Photo: Richard Rogers Partnerships/ Melon Studios
Li Ka-shing’s £1 billion scheme to build 3,500 homes on former royal dockyard site in London gets green light after 15 years
- CK Asset’s US$1.26 billion Convoys Wharf project in Deptford, southeast London which will comprise houses, hotels, shops and restaurants
- The company has been embroiled in planning red tape since buying the docklands site for £100 million in 2005
