The China National Offshore Oil Corporation's (CNOOC) oil refinery in Huizhou. Petrochemicals is one of the pillars of the city’s economy. Photo: Reuters
Huizhou looks to upgrade its industrial mix as it eyes key role in Greater Bay Area
- Huizhou, one of the less developed cities in China’s scheme to create an economic hub, aims to embrace new industries like car making and clean energy
- It should benefit from substantial infrastructure investment, thanks to a spillover effect from ‘inner ring’ cities like Shenzhen
Topic | Greater Bay Area
The China National Offshore Oil Corporation's (CNOOC) oil refinery in Huizhou. Petrochemicals is one of the pillars of the city’s economy. Photo: Reuters