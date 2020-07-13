A worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: ReutersA worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: Reuters
A worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

The battery billionaire who holds the key to Tesla’s future in China and Elon Musk’s global electric-car dominance

  • Zeng turns Amperex into a US$17 billiion fortune from a US$30-a-month job with state-run company
  • His company will supply battery to Tesla’s Made-in-Shanghai electric vehicles from this month
Topic |   Tesla
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:05am, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: ReutersA worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: Reuters
A worker walks past a battery factory of Contemporary Amperex Technology in Ningde in December 2016. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE