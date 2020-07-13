Apparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: BloombergApparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Apparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

BeiGene, once a target for short sellers, attracts jumbo deal from Amgen, hedge fund eyeing China’s red-hot pharmaceutical sector

  • Chinese cancer drugs developer once accused of inflating sales collects US$2.1 billion in new stock placement as investors latch onto world’s second-largest market
  • Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have gained 31 per cent this year in Hong Kong, versus a slide in the Hang Seng Index
Topic |   Pharmaceuticals
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: BloombergApparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: Bloomberg
Apparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE