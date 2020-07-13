Apparatus and equipment in a laboratory at BeiGene’s R&D centre in Beijing. Pharma and biotech stocks in Hong Kong have outperformed the broader market as companies attract foreign investors. Photo: Bloomberg
BeiGene, once a target for short sellers, attracts jumbo deal from Amgen, hedge fund eyeing China’s red-hot pharmaceutical sector
- Chinese cancer drugs developer once accused of inflating sales collects US$2.1 billion in new stock placement as investors latch onto world’s second-largest market
- Pharmaceutical and biotech stocks have gained 31 per cent this year in Hong Kong, versus a slide in the Hang Seng Index
