The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Saturday summarised the major challenges and risks the country’s financial sector had faced this year. Photo: dfic
Scandal-hit jeweller Kingold named and shamed, as China financial regulator calls for stricter risk management
- Kingold incident reveals that internal controls and risk management at some financial institutions are ‘empty shells’, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says
- Beijing is clamping down on illegal activity in China’s financial industry
Topic | Financial regulation
