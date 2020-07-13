The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Saturday summarised the major challenges and risks the country’s financial sector had faced this year. Photo: dficThe China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on Saturday summarised the major challenges and risks the country’s financial sector had faced this year. Photo: dfic
Scandal-hit jeweller Kingold named and shamed, as China financial regulator calls for stricter risk management

  • Kingold incident reveals that internal controls and risk management at some financial institutions are ‘empty shells’, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission says
  • Beijing is clamping down on illegal activity in China’s financial industry
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:15pm, 13 Jul, 2020

