Huizhou’s air link with Hulunbuir opens up Greater Bay Area city to northern China, belt and road neighbours

  • The twice daily flights launched by Juneyao Air can carry around 2,660 passengers a week between the two cities
  • The new route focuses on serving tourists, but also facilitates trade between Greater Bay Area and cities in northern China, Russia and Mongolia, say experts
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 3:57pm, 14 Jul, 2020

