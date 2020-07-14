The downtown area of Xinbaerhu Zuoqi in Hulunbuir. A new air route connects Huizhou with the Inner Mongolia city. Photo: Simon Song
Huizhou’s air link with Hulunbuir opens up Greater Bay Area city to northern China, belt and road neighbours
- The twice daily flights launched by Juneyao Air can carry around 2,660 passengers a week between the two cities
- The new route focuses on serving tourists, but also facilitates trade between Greater Bay Area and cities in northern China, Russia and Mongolia, say experts
Topic | Greater Bay Area
