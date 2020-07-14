The Chinese embassy in Paris says it is puzzled by the French decision to slash Chinese flights. Photo: Reuters
France reduces flights by Chinese carriers to Paris in tit-for-tat row with Beijing
- From July 13, Chinese carriers will only be authorised to make one weekly trip, French embassy in Beijing says
- Chinese embassy in France says in social media post that France was asking to land all three weekly Air France flights in Shanghai, which is facing immense pressure in terms of virus control efforts
Topic | Aviation
The Chinese embassy in Paris says it is puzzled by the French decision to slash Chinese flights. Photo: Reuters