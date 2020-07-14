A near-empty gambling hall at the casino of the Grand Lisboa in Macau on 20 February 2020. Photo: SCMP/HandoutA near-empty gambling hall at the casino of the Grand Lisboa in Macau on 20 February 2020. Photo: SCMP/Handout
Macau’s casino stocks surge as Guangdong authorities relax travel restrictions to the world’s gambling capital

  • Guangdong province will lift the 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors crossing the Macau-Guangdong border, beginning on July 15
  • Visitors must hold ‘green’ health codes and have tested negative for Covid-19 for seven days before crossing the border
Updated: 1:57pm, 14 Jul, 2020

