A Cathay Pacific staff member walks past the airlines' check in counter at terminal 1 of the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok in June 2020. The airline industry has continued to suffer from travel restrictions, border closures and quarantine measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific’s rights issue less appealing after stock slump and third wave of coronavirus infections
- Resurgence of the coronavirus in Hong Kong drags stock of the embattled airline to the lowest in 19 years, clouding recovery outlook
- Decline in Singapore Airlines stock even after its US$11 billion cash infusion suggests no immediate relief for Cathay Pacific investors
Topic | Cathay Pacific
A Cathay Pacific staff member walks past the airlines' check in counter at terminal 1 of the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok in June 2020. The airline industry has continued to suffer from travel restrictions, border closures and quarantine measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang