Fosun Pharmaceutical obtained the licence from BioNTech to exclusively develop and commercialise BioNTech’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine products in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, in March this year. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Fosun Pharmaceutical shares surge as Beijing accepts application for clinical trial of vaccine candidate
- The trial application for the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine – BNT162b1 – being jointly developed by Fosun and Germany’s BioNTech – has been accepted
- The US FDA has also ‘fast tracked’ two experimental Covid-19 vaccines, one of which is BNT162b1
