AS Watson operates more than 7,800 Watsons stores across Asia and Europe. Photo: SCMP Photos
Hong Kong health and beauty retail giant AS Watson accelerates launch of Watsons GO touchless payments system, plans fewer stores amid pandemic
- Watsons GO allows customers to scan the bar code of any product and pay for it directly through Alipay HK
- Company considers increasing face mask production, as Hong Kong battles a third wave of coronavirus infections
Topic | Hong Kong economy
AS Watson operates more than 7,800 Watsons stores across Asia and Europe. Photo: SCMP Photos