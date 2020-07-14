Cinemas have remained closed in China since late January due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: EPA-EFECinemas have remained closed in China since late January due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cinemas have remained closed in China since late January due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
Wang Jianlin-controlled Wanda Film flags first-half loss of up to US$228 million as coronavirus pandemic keeps cinemas shut

  • Over 600 theatres of China’s biggest cinema chain operator in the mainland have been shut since January
  • The pandemic is expected to cause box office revenue losses of US$4.3 billion this year in the world’s second largest cinema market
Georgina Lee
Updated: 9:25pm, 14 Jul, 2020

