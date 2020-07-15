Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked in a car park at Boeing Field in this aerial photo over Seattle, Washington in June 2020. Photo: Reuters
Boeing lost 60 orders for troubled Max planes in June with coronavirus vexing carriers
- So far, about 2,480 deliveries of the Max have been postponed by at least a year due to disrupted production, according to Bank of America
- Boeing finds solace in defence business with US$23 billion of F-15 fighter jet orders from Pentagon
