China cautiously opens up domestic tourism to unleash pent up spending power and bolster the sagging economy

  • China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism says travel agencies can now operate group tours across provincial borders and has lifted the capacity of tourist attractions
  • Shares of mainland travel companies get a boost, with many surging by the daily 10 per cent limit
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:27pm, 15 Jul, 2020

