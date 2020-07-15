Tourists take a selfie in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. China is loosening up nationwide travel restrictions after months of lockdown over the coronavirus crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
China cautiously opens up domestic tourism to unleash pent up spending power and bolster the sagging economy
- China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism says travel agencies can now operate group tours across provincial borders and has lifted the capacity of tourist attractions
- Shares of mainland travel companies get a boost, with many surging by the daily 10 per cent limit
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
